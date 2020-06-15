type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Many at times people have alleged that beauty saloon is the best place to find information since most of the people that go there are gossips. 

A Nigerian artiste identified as Erigga has adviced men who are looking forward of settling down not to go in for ladies that take advice from beauty saloons. 

Taking to his twitter page, the musician asked men not to go for ladies who only believe in things they hear from where they fix their hair and nails. 

He posted: “May you not marry a woman who takes advice from where she fixes her hair and nails”

Beauty Saloon have been unofficially declared as the ‘strongest court’ by some men adding that if your case gets there and they rule not in your favour, your partner accepts that verdict.

Source:Ghpage

