The brother of Dubai-based Nigerian billionaire Hushpuppi has come out to reveal that the Interpol and FBI have not found anything implicating his brother in the $35m fraud case.

According to him, that is the main reason why the police together with Interpol and FBI are yet to make his arrest public.

He continued that evidences have been retrived from the other big boys linking them to the scam but not his brother.

Also Read: Hushpuppi in tears after landing in the US under tight security

In a conversation he revealed that Hushpuppi is behind bars because the FBI and Interpol are digging very hard into finding his source of wealth.

This was shared first by a Nigerian site on Instagram.

See screenshot below:

Also Read: Hushpuppi nearly made me kill my mother for money rituals – Nigerian guy reveals

Listen to the audio below:

This comes some few hours after Mompha who was also arrested month ago for fraud was set free because they had no evidence to back their claims.

Hushpuppi was arrested with some other big boys last week by the FBI after it was discovered that they hacked into the American system to file for unemployment to defraud the government over $35million.