Wanluv the Kubolor has ruled off the prospect of getting married to any woman in his life despite having fathered 10 children with various women.

The Ghanaian performer asserts that he finds the idea of marriage to be absurd.

Wanlov claims that his 2006 marriage which took place someplace in the United States wasn’t meant for him to be a husband.

According to him, that marriage was purposely to secure a Green card but he, however, changed his mind and abandoned that dream.

“I feel like having a child is heavier than a marriage. Having a child is a responsibility between two people and no matter what, you have to uphold… that is superior to me than a wedding,” he said.

“I am actually already married. I got married for Green Card in America in 2006 but I never applied“.

He revealed that “I just left America and came and so I am still illegally married in America. It was just about papers.”

Sharing his thought about marriage, Wanlov says a union between a man and a woman doesn’t feel normal to him.

“I don’t think I will dedicate my life to one person and be like in a marriage. I can’t, it doesn’t feel normal to me,” he said.

