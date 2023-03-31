type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMarrying one woman is not normal for me - Wanluv Da Kuborlor
Entertainment

Marrying one woman is not normal for me – Wanluv Da Kuborlor

By Qwame Benedict
Wanluv-da-Kubolour
Wanluv-da-Kubolour
- Advertisement -

Wanluv the Kubolor has ruled off the prospect of getting married to any woman in his life despite having fathered 10 children with various women.

The Ghanaian performer asserts that he finds the idea of marriage to be absurd.

Wanlov claims that his 2006 marriage which took place someplace in the United States wasn’t meant for him to be a husband.

Also Read: You have a tattoo and you are speaking against eating pork – Kumchacha slams Sonnie Badu

According to him, that marriage was purposely to secure a Green card but he, however, changed his mind and abandoned that dream.

“I feel like having a child is heavier than a marriage. Having a child is a responsibility between two people and no matter what, you have to uphold… that is superior to me than a wedding,” he said.

“I am actually already married. I got married for Green Card in America in 2006 but I never applied“.

He revealed that “I just left America and came and so I am still illegally married in America. It was just about papers.”

Also Read: “My teenage daughter is in love with a girl, and I support her” – Wanlov

Sharing his thought about marriage, Wanlov says a union between a man and a woman doesn’t feel normal to him.

“I don’t think I will dedicate my life to one person and be like in a marriage. I can’t, it doesn’t feel normal to me,” he said.

Read More: “Ghana should grant me the freedom to walk about naked” – Wanlov begs

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 31, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    3.2mph
    0 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News