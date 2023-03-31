- Advertisement -

The founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has slammed UK-based preacher Sonnie Badu over his pork comments.

It would be remembered that Sonnie Badu some weeks ago made a statement asking people not to eat pork because it was unclean and hence people who eat pork are unclean.

His comment generated a debate on social media with people divided into two and each defending their stance on the comments.

Though it has been weeks since Sonnie Badu made that remarks Prophet Kumchacha has revied the topic again by questioning Sonnie Badu on why he has a tattoo on his body and now telling people eating pork is bad.

According to him, the Bible in Leviticus banned pork and tattoos so why is the Gospel musician and preacher having tattoos all over his body if he believes pork is not good for people to eat?

Watch the video below:

