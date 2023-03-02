Twitter is on fire as scores of users have reacted enormously in the wake of King Nasir’s offers to make Shugatiti achieve orgasm for the first time in her life.
In a tweet, the American adult film star responded to the Ghanaian socialite’s claim of never having experienced climax despite her adventurous sexcapades with multiple men.
According to Shugatiti, she has an insatiable sexual drive and none of the men she has had intercourse with have been able to make her cum.
King Nasir saw the post and invited her to a contest to determine whether he would be lucky enough to give her the sexual climax she so desires.
In a sharp response, Shugatiti forewarned King Nasir about her excellent bedroom skills, which will expose his weaknesses.
According to her, unlike pornstars who act according to a script, she is different and possesses the energy to undo him.
The keyboard bragging of each other’s sexual prowess has snatched up the interests of Ghanaian youths who are fascinated about witnessing a sexual bout between the two.
This 21st-century generation may have 99 problems but evidently, watching two people have sex openly or in a sex tape is not one of them.
Shuagtiti and Nasir have taken over Ghana’s Twitter space and are both trending at the first two spots with over 7,000 tweets made about them.
Check out some of the flurry of reactions sampled below