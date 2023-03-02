- Advertisement -

Twitter is on fire as scores of users have reacted enormously in the wake of King Nasir’s offers to make Shugatiti achieve orgasm for the first time in her life.

In a tweet, the American adult film star responded to the Ghanaian socialite’s claim of never having experienced climax despite her adventurous sexcapades with multiple men.

According to Shugatiti, she has an insatiable sexual drive and none of the men she has had intercourse with have been able to make her cum.

King Nasir saw the post and invited her to a contest to determine whether he would be lucky enough to give her the sexual climax she so desires.

In a sharp response, Shugatiti forewarned King Nasir about her excellent bedroom skills, which will expose his weaknesses.

According to her, unlike pornstars who act according to a script, she is different and possesses the energy to undo him.

The keyboard bragging of each other’s sexual prowess has snatched up the interests of Ghanaian youths who are fascinated about witnessing a sexual bout between the two.

This 21st-century generation may have 99 problems but evidently, watching two people have sex openly or in a sex tape is not one of them.

Shuagtiti and Nasir have taken over Ghana’s Twitter space and are both trending at the first two spots with over 7,000 tweets made about them.

Check out some of the flurry of reactions sampled below

See how Ghanaian Youth are interested in a Sexcapade between King Nasir, the low budget John Sins and Shugatiti on a hot Thursday afternoon. I'm not interested but it happens aa send me link — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) March 2, 2023

King Nasir then Shugatiti demma match go big pass UCL finals then El Classico all. Bring it on, we’re ready ?? — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) March 2, 2023

Do young people in Ghana consider innovative ideas? No, they are eagerly anticipating King Nasir and Shugatti's impending sex act. Our reality is depressing. Send me the link as soon as it is available so I can report it. Many thanks. — Dr Sneaker Nyame ???? (@SneakerNyame_) March 2, 2023

Shugatiti will disgrace us against King Nasir. We need to give him Efia odo or Moesha Buduong anaa Abena Kokor . I have vim in them. — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) March 2, 2023

If we allow King Nasir to give Shugatiti orgasm, all Ghanaian Men should bow their heads in shame except my Dad, Sarkodie and I — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) March 2, 2023

King Nasir? Person wey Johnny Sins sef no fit give am competition. Naa Shugatiti should forfeit the match else asem b3to no. — RuF?? (@Ruf_ayi) March 2, 2023