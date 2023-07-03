- Advertisement -

The husband of Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama Mcbrown is portrayed in a destroying recording that was released online as a violent abuser.

An anonymous individual was heard in a WhatsApp audio recording accusing Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Maxwell Mensah, of causing the second injury to her arm.

Recall that Nana Ama McBrown went back to Ghana after recovering from an arm operation a few years ago.

The actress who at that time was the host of United Showbiz on UTV took time off from her job to travel to Germany for surgery to fix a flaw in one of her arms.

“Last year, I slipped and fractured the same hand. Doctors in Ghana have tried their best but I have noticed it hasn’t healed how I expected it so I planned that whenever I get a break, I will travel to treat it”, she posted.

In the leaked audio, the person speaking disclosed that the second injury was caused by her husband who allegedly pushed her from their staircase after having issues with her.

He continued that, Nana Ama is always abused by her husband whom he described as a serious drug user stating that weed is not the only thing he smokes but also sniffs cocaine.

The man in the audio claimed that Nana Ama McBrown knew of his abusive attitude but still went ahead to marry him after snatching him from another lady.

