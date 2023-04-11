- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has come under heavy criticism once again for always walking ahead of her husband at public events.

According to these critics who are calling for the head of the veteran actress, they’ve noticed with concern that Mcbrown feels more accomplished than her husband – Reaosn she behaves like the man in the marriage.

In a short video that has given rise to this hot conversation on the internet – Mcbrown and her hubby Mr Maxwell Mensah had arrived at an event and as usual, Mcbrown had taken the lead.

READ ALSO: ‘I don’t regret labeling McBrown ungrateful’ – Ola Michael

Mr Maxwell Mesnah was slowly walking behind his wife who had already caught the eyes of the other patrons of the event.

In fact, Mcbrown’s aura had overshadowed her husband’s presence making it seem that she attended the event alone.

This is the reason most social media users are angry at the star actress for always taking the shine off her hubby which shouldn’t be the case.

As suggested by these critics, a man is the head of the house hence Mcbrown must accord her husband the maximum respect by always following his lead.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: McBrown turns heads in gorgeous Kente dress at Onua TV’s Ghana Month durbar

READ ALSO: Happy Nana Ama Mcbrown shares video of her hubby buying expensive shoes and bags for her