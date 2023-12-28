Maxwell Mensah leaves Mcbrown at home to chill with Serwaa Prikles; His reported sidechick (Full video)

- Advertisement -

Recall that a few months ago, news that went viral on the internet alleged that Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah had called their marriage a quit and now dating Serwaa Prikles.

This wild allegation followed after Serwaa Prikles’ baby daddy accused her of sleeping with Mr Maxwell Mensah even when they were engaged and were preparing to marry.

After Serwaa Prikles’ baby daddy’s accusations, a set of other shreds of evidence followed that hinted that all wasn’t well inside Mcbrown’s home.

However, a few weeks after the rumours that Mr Maxwell was no longer married to Mcbrown, the multifaceted actress granted an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM where she vehemently denied the rumours.

Out of the blues, a new video of Mr Maxwell Mensah hanging out with Serwaa Prikles at Res Cafe at East Legon has surfaced online and resurrected the earlier gossip that he has divorced Mcbrown.

As seen in the circulating video, Mr Maxwell Mensah and Serwaa Prikles were both enjoying close intimacy like love birds.

As suggested by some netizens, Mcbrown and her hubby have officially parted ways behind the scenes reason Mr Maxwell was able to publicly go out with Serwaa Prikles.

Mcrown, Serwaa Prikles and Mr Maxwell himself is yet to react to the resurrected divorce saga.

