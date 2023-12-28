Maxwell Mensah publicly confirms divorce from Mcbrown and engages Serwaa Prikles? (Video)

- Advertisement -

A new video from the camp of Mr Maxwell Mensah that has left fans of Mcbrown restless captures the moment he was enjoying a nice time with Serwaa Prikles inside Res Cafe at East Legon.

Recall that a few months ago, news that went viral on the internet alleged that Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah had called their marriage a quit and now dating Serwaa Prikles.

This wild allegation followed after Serwaa Prikles’ baby daddy accused her of sleeping with Mr Maxwell Mensah even when they were engaged and were preparing to marry.

After Serwaa Prikles’ baby daddy’s accusations, a set of other shreds of evidence followed that hinted that all wasn’t well inside Mcbrown’s home.

However, a few weeks after the rumours that Mr Maxwell was no longer married to Mcbrown, the multifaceted actress granted an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM where she vehemently denied the rumours.

Well, its some how unfortunately clear that Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah are no longer together as a couple citing this new viral video.

Apparently, no man will publicly hang out with a lady who has pinned as his sidechick while still being married to his wife unless they have divorced – And this is the case with Mr Maxwell Mensah.

The fact that Mr Maxwell Mensah has been able to openly hang out with Serwaa Prikles despite the consequences tells us more than we need to know about the current state of Mcbrown’s home.

Hopefully, as the days go by, we will uncover the real truth behind this fresh love affair that has turned into a national topic.