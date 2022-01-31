“May this be my portion this year” – Delay, single at 39, wishes Rihanna’s pregnancy situation for herself

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso aka Delay has wished Rihanna’s pregnancy situation for herself.

According to the loquacious presenter who is still single at 39, she believes getting pregnant just like Rihanna will be her portion this year.

How will that happen?

Delay has given Ghanaian reason to believe that she was drifting into an amorous relationship that could potentially start with rapper Amerado.

Her social media ride in recent times reveals a joyous woman who remains positive about her fortunes as far as landing a man and starting a family was concerned.

Delay has been at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism following her inability to settle down even after having a relatively successful career as a TV host and journalist.

Meanwhile, she remains positive at 39 and has picked up inspiration from Rihanna’s recent pregnancy news.