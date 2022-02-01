“May you and I make gospel music to win souls for Christ” – Moesha Boduong to Kuami Eugene

- Advertisement -

Slayqueen-turned-convert Moesha Bodoung has urged singer Kuami Eugene to partner her on the journey to winning more souls for Christ.

In a birthday wish to the ‘Rockstar”, Moesha intimated that her greatest wish was to get Kuami Eugene on a gospel track that they could use to convert many to the saving Grace of Christ Jesus.

Unlike the Moesha we knew, she prayed for the success of Kuami Eugene’s career and wished him well with a touch of spirituality and piety.

Moesha wrote:

Happy birthday @kuamieugene ? May the good lord elevate you and bless your career and May you and I make gospel music to win souls for Christ