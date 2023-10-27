Mcbrown and hubby make first public appearance as divorce rumours intensify – Video

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband have been spotted in public for the first time after reports went viral on social media a week ago that the two have parted ways.
Although the celebrity couple are yet to openly address the divorce rumours but they have been spotted in a new video coming out of the Canadian Visa Application Center in Accra.
In the fresh video, Mcbrown and her hubby can be seen walking together as a lovely couple.
Mcbrown was dripping as usual and Maxwell was also smartly dressed.
Despite the intense gossip that Maxwell is now with Serwaa Prikles – It appears that Mcbrown is still with her hubby in their matrimonial home.
Mcbrown’s husband’s secret affair with Mzbel exposed by his best friend – Video
Amidst the trending reports that Maxwell Mensah has divorced McBrown and currently dating Serwaa Prikles – One of Maxwell’s best friends has come out to drop a set of wild secrets.
In a now-viral audio, Maxwell’s best friend alleged that Maxwell and Mzbel once dated.
He recounted how Mzbel was once arrested for having a scuffle with a police officer and that incident happened while she was cruising with Maxwell in a car.
According to Maxwell’s best friend, while Max was still engaged to Vic of TV3 mentor fame he was still secretly dating Mzbel and that made him face a lot of martial woes. READ MORE HERE…