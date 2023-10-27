Mcbrown and hubby make first public appearance as divorce rumours intensify – Video

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband have been spotted in public for the first time after reports went viral on social media a week ago that the two have parted ways.

Although the celebrity couple are yet to openly address the divorce rumours but they have been spotted in a new video coming out of the Canadian Visa Application Center in Accra.

In the fresh video, Mcbrown and her hubby can be seen walking together as a lovely couple.

Mcbrown was dripping as usual and Maxwell was also smartly dressed.

Despite the intense gossip that Maxwell is now with Serwaa Prikles – It appears that Mcbrown is still with her hubby in their matrimonial home.

Watch the video below to know more…

