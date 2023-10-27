type here...
Mcbrown and hubby make first public appearance as divorce rumours intensify – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband have been spotted in public for the first time after reports went viral on social media a week ago that the two have parted ways.

Although the celebrity couple are yet to openly address the divorce rumours but they have been spotted in a new video coming out of the Canadian Visa Application Center in Accra.

In the fresh video, Mcbrown and her hubby can be seen walking together as a lovely couple.

Sincerely I don't need a man - Mcbrown 'subtly' mocks her husband and rubbishes their marriage - Video

Mcbrown was dripping as usual and Maxwell was also smartly dressed.

Despite the intense gossip that Maxwell is now with Serwaa Prikles – It appears that Mcbrown is still with her hubby in their matrimonial home.

Watch the video below to know more…

Amidst the trending reports that Maxwell Mensah has divorced McBrown and currently dating Serwaa Prikles – One of Maxwell’s best friends has come out to drop a set of wild secrets.

In a now-viral audio, Maxwell’s best friend alleged that Maxwell and Mzbel once dated.
He recounted how Mzbel was once arrested for having a scuffle with a police officer and that incident happened while she was cruising with Maxwell in a car.

According to Maxwell’s best friend, while Max was still engaged to Vic of TV3 mentor fame he was still secretly dating Mzbel and that made him face a lot of martial woes. READ MORE HERE…

Source:GHpage

