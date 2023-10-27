type here...
Mcbrown’s husband’s secret affair with Mzbel exposed by his best friend – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
In a now-viral audio, Maxwell’s best friend alleged that Maxwell and Mzbel once dated.
He recounted how Mzbel was once arrested for having a scuffle with a police officer and that incident happened while she was cruising with Maxwell in a car.


According to Maxwell’s best friend, while Max was still engaged to Vic of TV3 mentor fame he was still secretly dating Mzbel and that made him face a lot of martial woes.


As alleged by the best friend, Mzbel once tried to forcefully take Maxwell’s Chrysler which forced him to involve the police in order to get his car back.


He went on to date Mcbrown and eventually married her in 2016.

Recall that somewhere last year, Nana Tornado also said the same thing about Maxwell’s affair with Mzbel.

Mzbel and Nana Tonardo used to be best of friends and she might have confided in him about her affair with Maxwell.


According to Nana Tornado, Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah once dated Mzbel and Mcbrown is aware.


He claimed this forms part of the reason why Mcbrown gave Afia Schwar free airtime on live television to attack Mzbel.

Source:GHpage

Friday, October 27, 2023
