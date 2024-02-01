Mcbrown finally confirms alleged divorce from Maxwell Mensah as she takes off her wedding ring? – Photos

- Advertisement -

For some time now, it has been reported that Actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown’s and her estranged husband Maxwell Mensah have secretly divorced.



McBrown who had no intention to divorce or accept separation from her husband, even in her wildest dreams, has subtly come out to reveal her marriage has ended – According to the comments under her most recent IG post.

Apparently, Mcbrown just shared a set of pictures of herself looking glam as always but this time around, her wedding ring was off her finger – Which is quite unusual.



It’s strongly believed that the mother of one purposely used her photos to deliver this sensitive message as she took a snap of her 10 fingers without her wedding ring.

Her caption added extra meaning to the post, she wrote ‘who you are is what you must always value’

Take a look at the photos below to know more…

As we all know, Nana Ama McBrown’s marriage with Maxwell Mensah has recently gone through all forms of ups and downs.



Maxwell Mensah is reportedly a chronic cheat and has been sleeping with top slay queen incuding Serwaa Prikel which is an allegation that is yet to be confirmed

Just last month, Maxwell and Serwaa reportedly taken their relationship to another level and they are set to make it official.

This allegedly ended in a fight between McBrown and her husband.

The couple reportedly went physically and Nana Ama McBrown slapped Maxwell.