Mcbrown, MzGee and other female celebrities slay to mark Ghana’s independence – PHOTOS

In a traditional showcase of national pride, Ghanaian female celebrities stole the spotlight while commemorating the nation’s Independence Day, a tradition that has lingered on for years.

Social media has been kept abuzz as snapshots and videos flooded feeds, immortalizing the stars’ glamorous and style-forward choices. Celebrity’s ensemble not only reflected personal flair but also paid homage to Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

Beyond the dazzling outfits, celebrities utilized their various platforms to convey heartfelt messages of gratitude and love for Ghana.

Onua Showtime host and legendary Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown dressed like a warrior to celebrate Ghana’s independence in 2024. To represent the character, she carried a gun over her shoulder and kept a stern look in the photos.

Revered media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay flaunted her bosoms in a cleavage-baring corset kente gown that accentuated her fine curves.

United Showbiz host Mz Gee looked regal in her kente cloth. She wore a sleeveless lace dress underneath the kente cloth, and she wore several different scarves around her waist.

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas looked stunning in her figure-hugging kente dress.

The cleavage section and neck area of the dress were styled with many differently coloured beads that made the dress sparkle.

The skirt section of the dress was styled with a few beads that were the same colour as the material.

Musician and brand influencer, Michy rocked koroba braids. She wore an African print dress that had Adinkra symbols printed all over it in a beautiful pattern.