Mcbrown reportedly set to divorce her husband due to cheating – Ghanaians react

Nana Ama McBrown might in the coming months reveal that she has finally parted ways with her husband according to a post made by faceless Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs.

The marriage of these two had been met with several wild allegations and accusations with some fans of Nana Ama McBrown mounting pressure on the actress to end it all.

In a new development online, it has been alleged that Maxwell Mensah is in a relationship with a social media sensation identified as Serwah Prinkles.

According to the Faceless Blogger, the husband of the actress is now flaunting his extramarital relationship openly and this is what is getting Nana Ama McBrown angry making her think of a divorce.

The post reads: “The Mensah’s are either to face divorce or the elders in this case can resolve issues as soon as possible but at this moment … allegedly….Serwaa is the main boss and wife now ? . Ewuraa Leti can go to where she used to live with Maxwell to do videos to debunk this news to the public, but the truth is….she doesn’t live with Maxwell again…Serwaa go there to sleep anytime she wants …Ewuraa is living in her small 1st house she got for herself in Accra. The 2nd one is where she and Maxwell were living.

When the elders met …allegedly both couple accuses each other of ch£*ating . Serwaa is not ready to leave the man whilst the man is not ready to leave Serwaa …. the man is not ready to hide Serwaa again… Everywhere u pass….you go meet both. Serwaa is now the girls’ prefect of Ewuraa Leti matrimonial bed oooo ? amanfo) bo 3hye ooo….chai!

Should I say all or reserve some for tomorrow? ? say it fast ooo… else I will go to Twitter.”

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the yet-to-be fully verified circulating news…

@Akuapee199 – Another day to remind you to marry your work and dnt change anything about ursef to please anyman

@Mediaplus26 – How can a woman publicly and boldly claim another man’s husband with full vim In broad day light like this?this is sad!!

@Ghdoll32 – When I saw Maxwell liking Serwa’s post few days ago, I know something is not right because with all the allegations he still follows her and liking her posts, it’s totally disrespectful to Nana.

@Jennifex official – May God straighten her and build Nana’s home for her. And some people are actually happy. If she happens to be ur sister would you be happy? Or if you find yourself in her shoes would you be happy?

@Teebebay empress – This is sad,news like dis will neva end.A woman doing dis to her fellow woman,this journey called marriage Isn’t easy.Men men hmmm

