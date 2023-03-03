- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has come under heavy backlash from her followers after she filmed herself during an act of charity to her neigbours.

The screen goddess, whose little daughter turned 4 years on 21 February 2023, decided to clean up Baby Maxin’s shoe closet by giving out some of the used stuff that she has outgrown to children in her neigbourhood.

Out of joy of donating to the underprivileged, she decided to film the occasion and post it on the video-based platform TikTok for all to see her latest act of benevolence.

But not many are happy about the clip which has sparked mixed reactions and outrage among internet users.

Social media users have been divided in opinion as many slammed McBrown for broadcasting her act of kindness which could have essentially been done without the world knowing about it.

She, however, received plaudits from others who commended her for not showing the faces of the children who benefitted from her giveaway.

See below for some of the reactions to the video

It’s not the first time Nana Ama Mcbrown has filmed her charity activities and shared them on social media. In fact, she hires a whole team of bloggers and journalists to trumpet her good deeds.