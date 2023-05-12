- Advertisement -

Empress Nana Aba Mcbrown has set the records straight about the current relationship she shares with Fadda Dickson and UTV.

This afternoon, Bulldog paid Mcbrown a surprise visit in the studios of Media General.

While the two industry friends were having a chit chat and appreciating each other, controversial Bulldog hilariously suggested that Mcbrown should allow her Fadda Dickson to be the producer of her show one of these days with Arnold, Kwame A Plus and himself as pundits.

This was a deliberate attempt to get Mcbrown to talk about her current relationship with Fadda Dickson whom many social media users have been on blast ever since the star actress exited UTV.

Obviously, Bulldog was expecting Mcbrown to go deep into her resignation at UTV but smart Mcbrown insisted that she’s still cool with her former boss.

According to Mcbrown, even though the teeth and tongue fight at times but they still remain partners forever.

She also advised her fans and social media users to stop trying to create a non-existent beef between her, Fadda Dickson and Despite Media as a corporate body because they don’t know the backstory

