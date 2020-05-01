- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian hip hop musician Medikal has waded into the ongoing brawl between the Member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Angel Obinim.

The ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker via a phone conversation with Kennedy Agyapong pleaded with him to have mercy on Angel Obinim.

Medikal hilariously pleaded with the member of parliament to forgive Angel Obinim in relation to his latest expose.

The musician also expressed appreciation to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and the President of Ghana for their good works.

ALSO READ: Obinim used placenta to prepare food and ate with a pastor from Benin -Kennedy Agyapong reveals

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Opambour finally responds to Obinim’s fmr. jnr pastor accusations

This hilarious conversation has received massive reaction on social media and below are some comments.

DJ ZAMANI wrote; “Medikal be funny paa”.

Daddi Godwill also stated; “No sympathy for Obinim. He must pay for his sins, infact Obinim must be jailed…. We need to fetch all fake pastors and imprison them”.

HER EXCELLENCY ABBA had this to say; “hahahahaha my daddy Hon Ken please if you stop this issue errr…I will not call you daddy again…please make sure to put everything in place …lovers and supporters still dey back”.

_kwesii also added; “Obinim dey bleed”.

nelson_aidoo stated; “hahahah, he should relax give Obinim”.