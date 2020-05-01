- Advertisement -

The Head Pastor of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Prophet One has responded to Demon Breaker’s accusations about fake pastors.

In a video, Prophet One stated that he cannot comprehend why some people are bent on tarnishing the image of pastors in the country.

In reacting to Demon Breaker’s accusations, (who happens to be Obinim’s former Junior pastor), Prophet One refuted all the claims adding that Demon Breaker should provide video evidence to buttress his claims.

Prophet One further stated that anyone who speaks ill of him will not go scot-free as he will deal with them spiritually.

According to Prophet One, he possesses spiritual gifts that no one can take from him adding that God should deal with him if he is guilty of all the accusations.

It can be recalled that the member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong alleged that a former junior pastor of Angel Obinim slept with his biological sister.

Well, Obinim’s junior pastor popularly known as Demon Breaker recently came out to reveal that most men of God in Ghana are fake.

He explained how Angel Obinim made him sleep with his biological sister to make him a powerful man of God.

Demon Breaker also alleged that most popular men of God perform fake miracles to extort money from their church members and also operate their church with evil spirits.

He also added that Rev Obofour rides his motorcycle throughout the night because he is unable to sleep.