Entertainment

Medikal’s lookalike stops lookalike job; now works as lotto agent – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
In a video making rounds on TikTok and shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, the lookalike of Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, was spotted working as a lotto agent in a kiosk.

Known for his striking resemblance to the popular rapper, Medy has often been seen with a crew of celebrity lookalikes led by Robest Gh, a supposed King Promise lookalike but this time, he was spotted engaging in a different kind of hustle.

The Medikal doppelgänger was attentively serving a customer in what is believed to be one of his numerous lotto kiosks.

This unexpected sighting led to a lot of humorous comments, with many fans playfully inquiring if he had abandoned his gig as a celebrity impersonator for the lotto business.

A significant number of people expressed their admiration for the young man’s entrepreneurial spirit.

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians voiced their happiness, seeing him engage in a more profitable activity.

Check out the video below

