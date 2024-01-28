type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMeet Evans Aryee: Ghana's newest Guinness World Record holder - PHOTOS
News

Meet Evans Aryee: Ghana’s newest Guinness World Record holder – PHOTOS

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Belgian-based athlete, Evans Aryee, has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest 400kg incline frame carry over 10 meters.

He completed the task in just 8.07 seconds on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy on 26 January 2024.

Evans reportedly graduated from Adisadel College in 2015 and was the Dining Hall Prefect during his time at the Cape-Coast based high school.

Congratulations to Evans Aryee and we still look forward to and hope that the results of Chef Faila and Akua Asantewaa will make the country prouder.

TODAY

Sunday, January 28, 2024
Accra
clear sky
83.9 ° F
83.9 °
83.9 °
56 %
3mph
5 %
Sun
83 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more