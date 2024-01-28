Meet Evans Aryee: Ghana’s newest Guinness World Record holder – PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

Belgian-based athlete, Evans Aryee, has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest 400kg incline frame carry over 10 meters.

He completed the task in just 8.07 seconds on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy on 26 January 2024.

Evans reportedly graduated from Adisadel College in 2015 and was the Dining Hall Prefect during his time at the Cape-Coast based high school.

Congratulations to Evans Aryee and we still look forward to and hope that the results of Chef Faila and Akua Asantewaa will make the country prouder.