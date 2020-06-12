- Advertisement -

Pictures of Nigel Gaisie’s wife and children have hit the internet as social media is impressed with the Prophet’s beautiful family.

Nigel Gaisie’s has been all over the news after Kennedy steered his expose on Fake Pastors on NET 2 TV in his direction.

The maverick politician alleged that Nigel apart from setting the Late Ebony up to die had sexual relations with some celebrities with names like Nana Aba Anamoah mentioned.

Mzbel’s name came up, after her post yesterday June 11 seemed like a jab aimed at Nigel, as one of the celebrities Kennedy had referred to in his expose since both the songstress and Nigel are known to have had issues in the past.

Mzbel has however come out to thrash any innuendo that her post yesterday with the inscription ‘vindicated’ had anything to do with the Prophet. She threatened to take action against the blogger who started propagating the story.

Meanwhile, Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s family has been put on display as beautiful pictures of the pastor’s family hit the internet.

Pictures of his wife, his daughter Sharon Abena Gaisie and son Nyameyekese have surfaced on social media, and fans cannot help but admire the pastor’s awesome family.

His daughter Sharon Abena Gaisie has been revealed to be based in Frankfurt, Germany while his son Nyameyekese also lives in London, UK.