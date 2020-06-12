type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Meet Nigel Gaisie’s wife and two children
Lifestyle

Meet Nigel Gaisie’s wife and two children

Meet Nigel Gaisie wife and two children amid Kennedy Agyapong brouhaha

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Nigel Gaisie Family
Nigel Gaisie Family
- Advertisement -

Pictures of Nigel Gaisie’s wife and children have hit the internet as social media is impressed with the Prophet’s beautiful family.

READ ALSO: Nigel Gaisie blasts critics amid Kennedy Agyapong’s allegations

Nigel Gaisie’s has been all over the news after Kennedy steered his expose on Fake Pastors on NET 2 TV in his direction.

The maverick politician alleged that Nigel apart from setting the Late Ebony up to die had sexual relations with some celebrities with names like Nana Aba Anamoah mentioned.

Mzbel’s name came up, after her post yesterday June 11 seemed like a jab aimed at Nigel, as one of the celebrities Kennedy had referred to in his expose since both the songstress and Nigel are known to have had issues in the past.

Mzbel has however come out to thrash any innuendo that her post yesterday with the inscription ‘vindicated’ had anything to do with the Prophet. She threatened to take action against the blogger who started propagating the story.

READ ALSO: Nigel Gaisie set the Late Ebony up to die and I have evidence to prove -Kennedy Agyapong

Meanwhile, Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s family has been put on display as beautiful pictures of the pastor’s family hit the internet.

Pictures of his wife, his daughter Sharon Abena Gaisie and son Nyameyekese have surfaced on social media, and fans cannot help but admire the pastor’s awesome family.

Nigel Gaisie's wife
Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s wife
Nigel Gaisie with daughter Sharon
Prophet Nigel Gaisie with daughter Sharon Abena Gaisie
Sharon Abena Gaisie
Sharon
Sharon Abena Gaisie
Sharon
Sharon Abena Gaisie
Sharon Abena Gaisie
Nigel Gaisie and son Nyameyekese
Nigel Gaisie’s son Nyameyekese

His daughter Sharon Abena Gaisie has been revealed to be based in Frankfurt, Germany while his son Nyameyekese also lives in London, UK.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, September 19, 2020
Accra
light rain
73.4 ° F
73.4 °
73.4 °
94 %
2.2mph
75 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
76 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News