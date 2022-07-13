type here...
Meet Sharon Esinam Sampson: the beautiful Swedish-born Ghanaian player
Meet Sharon Esinam Sampson: the beautiful Swedish-born Ghanaian player

By Albert
Meet Sharon Esinam Sampson: the beautiful Swedish-born Ghanaian player
Sharon Esinam Sampson is a beautiful footballer, no doubt.

After getting her maiden callup to join the black Princesses for World Cup which is scheduled for Wednesday, 10 August to Sunday, 28 August 2022, much attention has turned to her.

Besides her stunning footballing ability, Sharon Esinam Sampson has stunned Ghanaians with her striking beauty, athleticism and well-built physique.

Who is Sharon Esinam Sampson

Sharon Esinam was born to Ghanaian parents in Sweden and has lived there her entire life. Originally, Esinam hails from the Volta Region in Ghana and is yet to play for Ghana.

World Cup 2022: Foreign-based players who have agreed to play for Ghana

Esinam is a professional player who plays in the Swedish Women League for Telge United.

Check out her photos below;

Sharon Esinam Sampson was one of 31 players called up for the preparations by head coach Ben Fokuo.

On June 12, 2022, the team will begin intensive training at the Ghanaian Soccer Center of Excellence.

In six games in the Swedish Division 2 Women’s League, the forward has four goals and three assists.

