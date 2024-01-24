Mercy Asiedu speaks for the first time as rumours about her death trend (Video)

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has shared a new video of herself to dispel the trending rumors of her untimely demise.



In the video, the actress, known for her remarkable performances in the Ghanaian movie industry, directly addressed the malicious rumours are circulating about her death.



Speaking with confidence, Mercy Asiedu set the records straight by vehemently denying any claims of sickness or death.

From her current residence in the United States, the actress reassured her fans that she is in good health and high spirits.

Mercy Aseidu said;

“To all Ghanaians and my fans worldwide, l am not dead. As you can see, I am alive and kicking. God has blessed me with strength.

I am not ever ill. I haven’t been ill. There have been rumours out there that I am dead. Bloggers on YouTube are parading lies. Parading falsehood that someone is dead is extremely outrageous”

“Everyone will eventually die but it shouldn’t be the case that you insist that someone has died when you don’t have the facts.

They’re saying I am in the UK but I am in the US. They are scheming spiritually to kill me, hence the false narrative or maybe, it’s their mother’s they intend to kill.”

