Mike of Willie & Mike fame becomes the first Ghanaian gospel musician to graduate from Harvard University

- Advertisement -

Rev. Michael Adomako (Mike ) of the duo Willie&Mike gospel group, has graduated from Harvard University.

READ ALSO: I will beat you like my baby if you dare me- Sally Mann threatens Shatta Wale

Mike has become the first Ghanaian gospel musician to enroll and graduate from Harvard. ?His honor was an accelerated graduate diploma in Cyber security program he pursued in the United States aside from his MBA.

Mike expressed his excitement over this milestone and how the knowledge acquired will help advance his music career and also help impact the knowledge acquired to curb the vulnerabilities in the IT systems of the music industry of Ghana since the whole nation is now truncating unto digitization.

READ ALSO: You have made Shatta Wale use money to turn you into a fool- Sally Mann fires Sammy Flex

He encouraged more Ghanaian youth to dive into the IT space, for that’s the future. Mike expressed his invaluable gratitude to his family and the fans of Willie&Mike, and all who supported him in diverse ways, Most especially Professor Eric Rosenbach and the Harvard faculty.