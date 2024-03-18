I will beat you like my baby if you dare me- Sally Mann threatens Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

The beef between controversial media personality, Sally Mann and dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has escalated to an extremely problematic level.

In a viral video available at the news desk of Ghpage.com, Sally Mann has threatened to beat the hell out of the musician if he dares her.

Speaking as a pundit on Power FM which Ghpage.com monitored, Sally Mann claims she has a problem with the dancehall musician.

The media personality does not seem to fathom why the dancehall musician would insult people, including those who are doing very well than him, citing Osei Kwame Despite, Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson among others, but would act like he is untouchable when people criticise him.

According to Sally Mann, regardless of the musician’s numerous insults on her, she would continue to chastise him when the need arises.

She added that, if the dancehall musician thinks he is strong enough, he should let his Shatta Movement boys stay aside and meet her personally, and he would see what would happen to him.

Sally Mann disclosed that when it comes to physical strenght, Shatta Wale is not a challenger, hence, she will beat the hell out of him.