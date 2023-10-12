“Moagymi paa”- Shatta Wale mercilessly insults Despite and Fadda Dickson – Ghanaians react

- Advertisement -

Prominent media personality, Kwasi Aboagye, has categorically refuted the assertions made by Shatta Wale, that he was paid £80,000 for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023.



Shatta Wale had earlier taken to Twitter to express his gratitude to the event organizers and fans, acknowledging the success of the event and boasting about being presented with such a substantial sum.



In what appeared to be a subtle dig at organizers of music events in Ghana, Shatta Wale stated, “Thank you, London, #GMAUK You did what Ghana music in Ghana couldn’t do 80k pounds for performance Artiste of the year 2023 (Icing on the cake) Shatta Wale is a London boy now !!!”

Kwasi Aboagye, however, insists that Shatta’s claims are entirely unfounded.

He labelled them as unrealistic and impractical, asserting during his appearance on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review that it would be impossible for the event organizers to afford such an amount given the significant expenses incurred for Shatta Wale’s trip.

The seasoned broadcaster pointed out that, after covering the costs of obtaining visas, first-class flight tickets, accommodations, and other expenditures for Shatta Wale and his team, the organizers would be unable to provide him with such a substantial payment.



“Shatta Wale said he was paid 80,000 pounds as a performance fee and the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’ award. He was never paid 80,000 pounds for his performance. It is a huge lie! Do the organizers even have that 80,000 pounds to give Shatta Wale? He is lying. It is never true. 80,000 pounds.

You were given a heroic welcome at the airport, given a royalty treat. You, your girlfriend, and your entire team were given visas. You guys flew first class. I am not sure you were even given 10,000 pounds.”

Aboagye further emphasized, “The organizers cannot speak on it, but listeners, I want you to know that it is not true. They cannot give him that kind of money. Which Ghanaian living in the UK, which promoter can give that amount?”



Well, reacting to this, vociferous Shatta Wale has launched a scathy attack on innocent Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson.



In a now-viral explosive video, Shatta Wale furiously described Despite and Fadda Dickson as fools for giving someone like Akwasi Aboagye a huge platform to discredit and belittle him.

Below are some of the reactions from shocked and disappointed Ghanaians who have come across the trending video…

