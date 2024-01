- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Buduoung is reported to be currently brain dead and in a deep coma after hitting her head on a hard surface while out chilling.

According to sources, she’s currently at the point of life and death and seeks for prayers.

Moesha hit the spotlight with her curvaceous body but recently gave her life to Christ which didn’t really last long.

We’ll update you as this incident develops.