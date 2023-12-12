Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey named in CAF Best XI for 2023

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey have been named in the CAF Best XI for 2023, alongside Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who was crowned the King of African Football at the awards ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco as reported by Ghpage.com.

Mo Kudus, who plys his trade for West Ham in the English Premier League, scored 18 goals in all competitions for his former Dutch club, Ajax last season and also netted twice for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

His impressive form earned him a move to the Premier League, with West Ham paying over 40 million euros to secure his services.

RELATED STORY: Victor Osimhem crowned 2023 African Footballer of the Year by CAF

Thomas Partey, who plays for Arsenal the Gunners, was instrumental in the Gunners’ strong performances last season, helping them finish second in the Premier League table.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He was named in the CAF Best XI along with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who lost to Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, as he was named CAF’s best goalkeeper on the night.