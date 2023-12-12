type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsMohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey named in CAF Best XI for 2023
Sports

Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey named in CAF Best XI for 2023

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey have been named in the CAF Best XI for 2023, alongside Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who was crowned the King of African Football at the awards ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco as reported by Ghpage.com.

Mo Kudus, who plys his trade for West Ham in the English Premier League, scored 18 goals in all competitions for his former Dutch club, Ajax last season and also netted twice for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

His impressive form earned him a move to the Premier League, with West Ham paying over 40 million euros to secure his services.

RELATED STORY: Victor Osimhem crowned 2023 African Footballer of the Year by CAF

Thomas Partey, who plays for Arsenal the Gunners, was instrumental in the Gunners’ strong performances last season, helping them finish second in the Premier League table.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He was named in the CAF Best XI along with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who lost to Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, as he was named CAF’s best goalkeeper on the night.

TODAY

Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Accra
few clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
51 %
1.9mph
20 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways