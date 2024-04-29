type here...
Moment Amerado’s stage collapsed while performing at Baidoo Bonsoe SHTS SRC Week (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle

As earlier reported, news from Agona Kwanta Baidoo Bonsoe conveys that Singer/Rapper Ameradi has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Reports indicate that Amerado was performing at the Baidoo Bonsoe SRC Week Celebration when the stage suddenly collapsed.

The stage collapse caused a high-impact drop for the artist while he was powerfully giving the students and all gathered a good show.

Due to the severity of the incident, Amerado was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Many have attributed the fall to a poorly mounted stage on the part of the School’s SRC.

The video below captures the moment the rapper’s stage broke down.

Source:GHPAGE

