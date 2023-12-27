Moment Asamoah Gyan showed up with his lookalike to support Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon attempt – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Celebrated ex Ghanaian goal poacher and captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan is the latest celebrity to show up in person to support Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon.

Baby Jet as affectionately called was at the Akwaaba Village to encourage Afua to keep going in her attempt to break the world record for the longest continuous singing hours.

RELATED STORY: Lookalike association unveils Afua Asantewaa’s lookalike – VIDEO

As it should be, he was mobbed by by fans when he arrived at the venue, as many sought to take pictures with him.

He went on to stand among the growing crowd, waving at her and singing along to boost her morale with his presence.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out the video below