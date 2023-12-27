Lookalike Association of Ghana unveils Afua Asantewaa’s lookalike at her Singathon – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Robest and his lookalike association doesn’t seem to know when to stop as they keep unveiling various lookalikes of Ghanaian celebrities.

The latest victim is Afua Asantewaa Aduonum whose lookalike was unveiled right under her nose as she performs at her Singathon.

Robest and his boys stormed the Akwaaba Village and decided to give patrons a show to remember and that was when they unveiled the latest lookalike but fans are not happy.

The lady they unveiled as Afua Asantewaa’s lookalike is no where close to that as she is an already known face.

Check out the funny moment below