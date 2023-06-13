type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMoment Hilda Baci burst into tears of joy after being confirmed as...
Entertainment

Moment Hilda Baci burst into tears of joy after being confirmed as the new Guinness World Record holder [VIDEO]

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The Happiest Woman in Nigeria right now is Hilda Baci. She has been confirmed as the New Guinness World Record Holder.

The Guinness World Records has confirmed Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, as officially breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Baci has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef, has burst into tears after being confirmed as a Guinness World Record holder.

The Guinness World Record holder could be seen breaking down in tears inside her car in videos shared on her Instagram story.

Hilda Baci was seen reading the news on her phone while crying heavily and thanking God.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Earlier, she took to Twitter, where she expressed her gratitude while gushing over the formal confirmation.

She wrote, “This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much”.

In a post on her Instagram page, sharing a screenshot of a Guinness World Record statement, she wrote, “God did”.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 13, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    66 %
    3.2mph
    40 %
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways