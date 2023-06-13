Moment Hilda Baci burst into tears of joy after being confirmed as the new Guinness World Record holder [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

The Happiest Woman in Nigeria right now is Hilda Baci. She has been confirmed as the New Guinness World Record Holder.

The Guinness World Records has confirmed Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, as officially breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef, has burst into tears after being confirmed as a Guinness World Record holder.

The Guinness World Record holder could be seen breaking down in tears inside her car in videos shared on her Instagram story.

Hilda Baci was seen reading the news on her phone while crying heavily and thanking God.

Earlier, she took to Twitter, where she expressed her gratitude while gushing over the formal confirmation.

She wrote, “This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much”.

In a post on her Instagram page, sharing a screenshot of a Guinness World Record statement, she wrote, “God did”.