Moment Sarkodie stormed Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon to show her love and support – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu, fka Sarkodie is one whose name known across the globe and is very down the earth.

The multiple award winning rapper stormed the Akwaaba Village to show his love and support to Afua Asantewaa as raises the flag of Ghana with her challenge to break and set a new Singathon record.

RELATED STORY: Shatta Wale pays Afua Asantewaa a visit at her Singathon – VIDEO

Afua Asantewaa has been in the news since ghpage.com reported her approval by the Guinness World Record and given the go ahead to journey for gold.

Shatta Wale was also reported by ghpage.com as one of the biggest stars to show his support to Afua.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The Vice-President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also paid a courtesy visit.

Check out the video below