type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMoment Sarkodie stormed Afua Asantewaa's Singathon to show her love and support...
Entertainment

Moment Sarkodie stormed Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon to show her love and support – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu, fka Sarkodie is one whose name known across the globe and is very down the earth.

The multiple award winning rapper stormed the Akwaaba Village to show his love and support to Afua Asantewaa as raises the flag of Ghana with her challenge to break and set a new Singathon record.

RELATED STORY: Shatta Wale pays Afua Asantewaa a visit at her Singathon – VIDEO

Afua Asantewaa has been in the news since ghpage.com reported her approval by the Guinness World Record and given the go ahead to journey for gold.

Shatta Wale was also reported by ghpage.com as one of the biggest stars to show his support to Afua.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The Vice-President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also paid a courtesy visit.

Check out the video below

TODAY

Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
87.1 ° F
87.1 °
87.1 °
61 %
3.4mph
30 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more