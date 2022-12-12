Ghanaian television personality Mona Gucci dragged Nigerian superstar Wizkid into the mud following last weekend’s unfortunate event.

After a much-hyped advertisement for his concert, the musician failed to show up at the venue despite being in the country.

While fans were at the Accra Sports Stadium waiting for him to mount the stage, Wizkid and some of his friends were chilling and having fun at a nightclub in the capital.

Following this, fans left the venue disappointed and went on social media to vent their anger at the organizers and also demanded a refund.

Mona Gucci who is an entertainment personality has joined the many attacking Wizkid and has tagged him as a prideful person.

According to her, Wizkid has disappointed his Ghanaian fans by failing to show up or even perform for them and has kept silent despite knowing everything happening on social media.

She however applauded Davido and stated that he wouldn’t have done this to his fans.

Mona on the other hand deleted her long post bashing Wizkid on Instagram after the later released a statement to tell the reason why he failed to perform and the way forward.

Check out Mona’s new post below: