Actress and TV show host, Mona Gucci has been thrown under the bus after she shared a romantic video of herself and her new boyfriend whom many netizens have mocked that she’s too old for him.

In this fast trending video, Mona Gucci who is in her early 40s can be seen cuddling with a young man probably in his late 20s.

This video from the camp of Mona Gucci has been ridiculed by social media users who have come across it because they assume Mona Gucci is more than mature for such childish games.

It’s young lovers who normally share such videos on the internet but for a grown-up person like Mona Gucci to join the bandwagon, then it means she’s desperate for attention.

The need to share every private moment on the internet will be the final undoing of most people because the internet never forgets.

Trolls will re-upload this video if the guy breaks up with Mona Gucci in the future hence it will be very wise of her to keep such videos on her phone alone rather than sharing them on the internet for validation