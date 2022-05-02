type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMona Gucci shows the face of her new boyfriend (Video)
Entertainment

Mona Gucci shows the face of her new boyfriend (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Mona Gucci
- Advertisement -

Actress and TV show host, Mona Gucci has been thrown under the bus after she shared a romantic video of herself and her new boyfriend whom many netizens have mocked that she’s too old for him.

In this fast trending video, Mona Gucci who is in her early 40s can be seen cuddling with a young man probably in his late 20s.

This video from the camp of Mona Gucci has been ridiculed by social media users who have come across it because they assume Mona Gucci is more than mature for such childish games.

It’s young lovers who normally share such videos on the internet but for a grown-up person like Mona Gucci to join the bandwagon, then it means she’s desperate for attention.

The need to share every private moment on the internet will be the final undoing of most people because the internet never forgets.

Trolls will re-upload this video if the guy breaks up with Mona Gucci in the future hence it will be very wise of her to keep such videos on her phone alone rather than sharing them on the internet for validation

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 2, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News