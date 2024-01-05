More photos of Berla Mundi’s billionaire handsome looking husband David Tabi emerge online

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi and David Tabi have gone viral with their private wedding.

The handsome heir, whose family owns a successful mining company and the top style influencer, has been dating for years, according to the report.

In a post by a famous blogger, Sel The Bomb, he disclosed that Mr David Tabi schooled in London and returned to Ghana to manage his family’s business.



According to David’s LinkedIn profile, he had his college education at Lincoln School in London, a renowned institution known for its commitment to academic excellence.

It was there that he honed his intellectual skills and developed a global outlook that would serve him well in his future endeavours.

Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, he ventured across the Atlantic to Wilfred Laurier University in Canada, where he earned his first degree.

The educational experience in Canada undoubtedly provided him with a multicultural and diverse environment, contributing to the development of a well-rounded skill set.

For the past 12 years, he has served as the operations manager for Barbex Group, a role that has allowed him to showcase his skills in managing and optimizing business operations.

The operations manager’s tenure with Barbex Group has been marked by a commitment to excellence and a strategic approach to operational efficiency.

His leadership has been instrumental in steering the company through dynamic market conditions, ensuring its continued growth and success.

This revelation about the groom’s background introduces an intriguing facet to the union, suggesting the diverse and unique trajectories that love can navigate.

