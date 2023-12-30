More photos drops from Toosweet Annan wedding with fiancée, Msflava – PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

The actor, known for his charisma and charm, found a soulmate in Msflava, and their journey towards marital bliss is nothing short of a modern-day fairy tale.

Toosweet Annan looked dashing in his wedding attire, and Msflava was a vision of beauty in her bridal gown.

The ceremony was a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair, reflecting the couple’s unique style and cultural heritage.

RELATED STORY: Ghanaian actor, Toosweet Annan ties knot with his fiancée – PHOTOS

The couple’s wedding ceremony was a spectacular affair, attended by close friends, family, and notable personalities from the entertainment industry.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

It was held at a picturesque venue, the ceremony exuded elegance and charm, with the bride and groom radiating joy and happiness.

Colleagues and friends took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds, sharing heartfelt messages and expressing their happiness for the couple.