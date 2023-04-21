More photos of the lady who was shot 5 times to death by her boyfriend in Kumasi surfaces

- Advertisement -

The spine-chilling story of a young woman shot and killed by her alleged boyfriend Thursday evening, April 21, 2023, has spread across social media like wildfire.

Maa Adwoa, according to reports gathered, was shot five times by her lover at the forecourt of Dufie Towers, Adum, Kumasi over a relationship issue yesterday.

According to a source, the boyfriend named Taakum – now on the run – had suspected and accused the young lady of cheating on him but she always denies the allegations.

This continued for some time leading to the lady becoming fed up with the allegation. She was furious and broke up with the guy for always accusing her of cheating.

Fast forward, the boyfriend started pleading with her to forget about the issue and also for them to get back together but the lady declined.

This got the boyfriend angry who pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times before leaving the scene.

He is currently on the run and the police have started a manhunt to make sure he is arrested.

