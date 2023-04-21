Mother of the lady who was shot 5 times to death by her boyfriend in Kumasi speaks (Video)

The mother of Maa Adwoa, the beautiful lady who was shot to death by her boyfriend in Kumasi has spoken for the first after her daughter’s untimely demise.

According to the bereaving mother, they don’t know the guy who shot her daughter to death as her boyfriend.

She explained that the only guy they know as her daughter’s boyfriend is a footballer who is currently based abroad.

The mother also revealed that her late daughter has a child with her footballer boyfriend who is now 4 years old.

Earlier yesterday, the unfortunate incident happened at the forecourt of Dufie Towers, Adum, Kumasi.

According to a source, the boyfriend has been suspecting and accusing the young lady of cheating on him but the lady always denies the allegations levelled against her by her boyfriend.

This continued for some time leading to the lady becoming fed up with the allegation. She was furious and broke up with the guy for always accusing her of cheating.

Fast forward, the boyfriend started pleading with her to forget about the issue and also for them to get back together but the lady declined.

This got the boyfriend angry who pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times before leaving the scene.

He is currently on the run and the police have started a manhunt to make sure he is arrested.

