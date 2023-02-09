Queen of GH Comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger has successfully tied the knot with her sweetheart at a private colourful ceremony.

The ceremony as reported was attended by some of Afia’s family members, some personalities and a few invited guests.

After years of breaking up with her then-husband Lawrence Abrokwa over infidelity issues, Afia Schwar has found a new suitor she would spend the rest of her life with.

Videos from her private wedding ceremony have landed on the internet and as usual, some Netizens are drooling over them whilst others are still yet to come out of the shock.

Check out some of the Video Below

Currently, details about her marriage are not yet out. We are also yet to see her husband.