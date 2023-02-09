Controversial Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popular as Afia Schwarzenegger, is finally off the market.

According to a new video online, the comedienne has married in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

After years of breaking up with her then-husband Lawrence Abrokwa over infidelity issues, Afia Schwar has found a new suitor she would spend the rest of her life with.

Unlike the usual Afia Schwar, she decided to keep her wedding a secret this time.

In the video available to Ghpage, the mother of twins donned a beautiful kente dress for her wedding.

One of Afia’s twin sons broke the news, sharing the video on his official Instagram page and congratulating his mother

The news has come as a shocker to Ghanaians as no one saw that coming. Congratulations to Afia.