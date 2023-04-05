More videos of UPSA big girl lashing small girls in the hostels trend

More videos of a similar unwholesome scene show some big girls whipping their colleagues in the hostels of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

This comes after a video surfaced where a female student was flogging the other for spreading rumours about her.

According to the content of the video, the lady had said that his friend spread the news that she had been sleeping with professors for marks.

In a sharp response, the lady accosted the smallish girl and beat the hell out of her.

Well, similar videos point to the fact that many big girls in the hostels of UPSA bully the young ones by flooding them.

In a video, the student, who was regarded as a senior, is seen with a cane in his hand as she hits the palm of one student sitting on the end of the bed.

It has been noted that most of the so-called seniors in the hostel do beat the young ones whenever they deem fit.

Reports suggested that the bully is a strong body-builder who has a high influence over the students even in their WhatsApp groups.

The authorities of UPSA are yet to respond to the unfortunate ordeal.

More video of UPSA big girl lashing small girls in the hostels trend pic.twitter.com/p7r3HZDpDN — GHPage (@ghpage_com) April 5, 2023

UPSA student lashes another over ‘sleeping around’ rumour

A video on the internet tells the story of a student of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) flogging her colleague over a rumour.

According to the story, the student who was flogged had said her female friend had been sleeping with the lecturers at the University.

The rumour spread across the university as quickly as wildfire.

And to pay her back for alleging she tarnished her reputation, the disgruntled student accosted her after lecturers and flogged her.

Instead of the two fighting or probably exchanging slaps, the dominant student overpowered the other and lashed her like a child.

Many who gathered could not tell if it was. Another person disciplined her child for her misbehaviour, or a teacher thrashed a rebellious student.

Well, it was a student flogging another student for a rumour while she said: “Where do you know me?”

Watch the video here…