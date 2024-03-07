type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMost pastors don't have powers, they just use your weakness to heal...
Entertainment

Most pastors don’t have powers, they just use your weakness to heal you – Kobby Kyei reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ace Ghanaian blogger and content creator, Kobby Kyei has made a wild claim into the profound capabilities of the human mind.

Kobby Kyei made these wild revelations in a recent episode of the “Mastering Your Mindset” series on Konnected Minds, hosted by Derrick Abaitey.

He highlighted a relatable phenomenon he has observed within the religious contexts, where some pastors employ what he referred to as a “trick” to facilitate healing.

According to Kobby Kyei, by instilling a sense of faith and belief in the congregants, pastors effectively harness the mind’s potential to catalyze healing processes within their bodies.

He illustrated this point by referencing instances where congregants are given prophecies to drink water during healing services, accompanied by a directive to “add faith” for the promised healing to manifest.

Kobby Kyei’s insights shed light on a fascinating aspect of human psychology, particularly concerning the influence of belief and suggestion on our wellbeing.

