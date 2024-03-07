“Mother and son” – Ghanaians with sharp teeth troll Kalybos and his older wife; Here’s why (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor Richard Asante popularly known as Kalybos and his wife Antwiwaa are currently being trolled on TikTok for joining the trending South Africa dance challenge.

Apparently, the love birds joined the challenge to playfully exhibit their dance skills but some trolls on the video-sharing platform have taken it upon themselves to destroy their self-confidence and esteem.

According to these trolls, Kalybos and his wife Antwiwaa appear to be like a mother and her son and not a husband and his wife.

Despite harmlessly sharing the dance video with a hilarious caption, these trolls have diverted attention from the short humorous clip to the age gap between Kalybos and his wife.

According to these party poopers, Kalybos’ wife is way older than him – Hence making their union imperfect.

Amidst the trolls, some fans of Kalybos have also jumped to the actor’s defence and are replying the critics with harsh words and insults.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

@Nana Ba King – wow kalybos mum can dance well oooh

@Maame Boahemaa – those saying mother and son how is ur love life hope ur partner post u like this???or that is why u are bitter

@Poyoo – Mom and son

@Docta – I tot it was his mum oo

@Mr Bismark – The ones doing dont mind them are the ones mocking them the biggest

@Zack_1-5 – Elder sister and younger brother

@Samuel Owusu – I first thought it was Madea oooo

@OkyemanPK – Like mother like son

@Sammy Millions – What in this world will make me marry my mother who wrote this

Kalybos Marries Antwiwaa

Actor Richard Asante, widely known as Kalybos said “I do” to his fiancée, Antwiwaa, in a star-studded wedding ceremony held in Kumasi in November last year.

The event was attended by esteemed figures in the entertainment industry, including actors Prince David Osei, James Gardiner, Jeneral Ntatia, and other well-known personalities.

The wedding marked a significant milestone in Kalybos’ life and came merely a year after an intriguing revelation regarding his future plans.