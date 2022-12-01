Mother beheads her 11-months old son for disturbing her sleep

There was pandemonium in Yonen community ,Ugep , Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River following the slaughtering of an 11 months old baby by his mother identified as Mrs. Blessing Eno who claimed she was sent to do so by a “Spirit”.

The tragic incident which occurred Tuesday has left many in the community bewildered as the circumstances leading to the dastardly act have remained strange.

According to sources, the mother of two who may be suffering from Schizophrenia (Mental Disorder) took out a matchet and cut off the head of the baby, claiming that the child was disturbing her and a spirit instructed her to slaughter the boy.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity disclosed that it was her eight-year-old son who stumbled on the gory sight of his headless brother and a blood-drenched mother who raised the alarm that attracted neighbours to the scene of the crime.

However, the timely intervention of the police, who immediately took the lady into protective custody, before ferrying her out of Ugep averted an angry mob from extra-judicially killing her at the station.

Meanwhile, the Obol Lopon of Ugep and Paramount Ruler of Yakurr LGA, HRM. Obol Ofem Ubana Eteng, has expressed shock over the tragic incident while calling for calm.

The Monarch also, assured the people that he was certain that the police will handle the matter professionally to a logical conclusion.