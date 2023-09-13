type here...
Mother destroys car son bought for his father as birthday gift

By Qwame Benedict
A mother has gotten her son furious after she destroyed a car he bought for his father who also happens to be her husband.

The man who shared the story on Instagram claimed that he had been saving money for a long time so he could do something for his parents and decided to surprise his father with a car.

He managed to buy the car and gave it to his father on his birthday.

Fast forward, his mother and father have been having issues in recent times and he has tried his best to settle and resolve the issue between his parents but all to no avail.

He went on to say that during one of their fights, his mother got angry and destroyed the car he had presented to his father as his birthday gift.

The son mentioned that he is now ‘tired and mad’ with the attitude of his parents and now asking about how to deal with such abusive parents.

He posted: “Eiy! This is a car I Gifted my Dad last year…my mum didn’t appreciate my effort and instead decided that today on my birthday, she was going to soil the efforts of my hardwork. i have called both sides and i am just tired and mad. Does she even know how many months I had to keep the little 50k I collectively earned from my “high” paying job!! How do you handle such an abusive, violent parent?”

Source:GhPage

