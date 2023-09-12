type here...
I have two more atopa tapes with two Nollywood actresses – Saheed Olasunkanmi

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Man of the moment Saheed Olasunkanmi who is the man in the leaked tape of Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has revealed through journalist Kemi Olunloyo that he has two more bedroom tapes.

Nigerian notorious journalist Kemi Olunloyo claimed to have had an exclusive interview with Saheed who has shared some insights with her.

According to Kemi, her interaction with Saheed uncovered that Moyo Lawal isn’t his ex-girlfriend as claimed by the actress but rather she paid him to sleep with her.

Kemi also mentioned that Saheed told her that Moyo Lawal is not the only actress he has slept with.

Saheed according to Kemi said he has two videos with different Nollywood actresses who also paid him to service them and record a video of their bedroom act.

A portion of Kemi’s post reads; “….He also says he has two other Nollywomen who paid him for video sex. The names are shocking…..”

Source:GhPage

