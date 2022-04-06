- Advertisement -

The mother of a missing Lands Commission employee has made a heartfelt plea to the state to assist in the search for her daughter.

Since last year, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, 33, has been missing.

Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s (KNUST) Petroleum Department, has been charged with kidnapping and deception of a public officer in a Kumasi High Court.

Cecelia Obenewaa-Appiah, who went through court hearings for the first time since her daughter’s disappearance, saw her accused son-in-law in person.

She spoke to the reporters after the court session, in tears, and said it had been difficult to sit through the proceedings.

“It hasn’t been easy; it has been really emotional.” In fact, I never imagined I’d be sitting in on a case involving my own daughter.

“I didn’t think it should be anywhere near me, but here I am in the middle of things.” In fact, I’m at a loss for what to do,” she added, her eyes welling up with tears.

Madam Obenewaa-Appiah remains hopeful that her daughter would be found alive.

“I’m looking for Rhodamine, and Ghanaians should assist me in my search.” Wherever she is, whether in Ghana or elsewhere, anyone who sees a lady walking erratically anywhere and is unsure of her location should report her to the authorities. “Perhaps it’s Rhodaline,” says the narrator.

After counsel for Dr Aggrey and the third accused person, Justice Appiah told the court they were served late with a crucial document that the state wants to rely on during the trial, State Attorney Edward Yirenkyi Sam begged for a short adjournment.

The court, therefore, postponed the hearing to April 12, 2022, in order to allow for the Case Management Conference and, eventually, the trial to begin.

Madam Obenewaa-Appiah made a heartfelt plea to Ghanaians to assist in the search for her daughter while praising Friends of Rhoda, a group of mostly Rhodaline’s coworkers and classmates who have been battling for justice for the mother of two.

“I’d like to take this occasion to express my gratitude to the Rhodaline Friends. In fact, they’ve done a fantastic job. The effort that the family has been doing is on our behalf, and I believe that the Lord should bless them.”